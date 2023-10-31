‘I Have Total Confidence In Gbajabiamila’s Integrity’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday said he has total trust in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, amid reports that he may be eased out of the Presidential Villa for allegedly replacing some of the President’s appointees for highest bidders.

The President stated this before the start of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja

Gbajabiamila had also reacted to the allegations saying, “Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus.”

According to him, the administration has a critical assignment to deliver and “objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

“Last Thursday, the SC gave the Renewed Hope agenda a stable platform to deliver good governance to Nigerians. Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus. We have a critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters. Nigerians can rest assured that the president and his strong team will deliver without distractions,” he wrote via X.

However, reacting to the development in a brief speech, Tinubu who expressed his confidence in Gbajabiamila, said he had already notified Nigerians that he was bound to make mistakes, which he would always be bold enough to correct.

READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu’s Agenda Not Driven By Pecuniary Politics, No Propaganda Can Derail Our Focus’ — Gbajabiamila Tells Critics

“First of all, let me reiterate to all of you the fact that a lot of stories are going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes; they’re bound to air them out and correct them.

“Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here.

“If I make a mistake, I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you,” he said.

Also, the Council, gave a toast to President Tinubu’s recent victory at the Supreme Court, lauding his contributions to leadership in the country, particularly highlighting his time as governor of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Council gave a minute silence for a former member of FEC and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90 years.