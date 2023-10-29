“I Never Cheated On My Ex-Wife” – Bolanle Ninalowo Brags

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has bragged that he has “no record of infidelity” during his marriage, while stating that he is a “lover”.

The thespian stated this in a recent interview with TVC, while debunking speculations that infidelity on his part could be the reason for his recent separation from his estranged wife, Bunmi.

He said, “The truth has no lies in it, number one. And number two, you can’t wear a mask [pretend] for six months, not even saying a year or five years.

“You (interviewers) are all ladies, and you’re journalists. And I know you guys are everywhere; in the blogs and everything. In the past five, six, seven years have you heard of infidelity about me? Have you heard of domestic violence?

“And, if you have a woman, any kind of woman in today’s world where people must be heard. A woman as beautiful as the one I celebrated. First of all, none of you guys knew that woman until I brought her out to celebrate her. Everything you celebrate today is of me celebrating that woman.

“She’s not a star. She became a star through my love. Get that fact very clear. When I meet another woman tomorrow and I fell in love, I will do exactly the same thing. I’m a lover.”

Recall that Ninalowo last month announced that he and his wife “have decided to proceed with an irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.