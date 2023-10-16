“I Only Had Sex Twice Last Year” – Moyo Lawal After Leaked Tape

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has opened up on the events leading to her leaked sex tape kn social media

Lawal had come under heavy backlash after the inappropriate video was released months ago.

However, reacting on Sunday evening, the actress explained that she only had sex twice last year.

According to her, the relationship with the man in the video was not a casual one and he had won her trust over time.

She also said she has turned down many dating offers and has been alone for most of her adult life.

Speaking further, the thespian said those who claim that she was the one who released the video are pushing a foolish narrative.

Revealing that she has broken up with the man in the sex video, she said: “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

“One thing .. I can tell you for a fact however is that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year, one of those times is the video. That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in nigeria , he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage and all. That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him, because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.

“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone .. to have an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head (meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly. I honestly don’t know what to tell you)

“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemies shege.

“Whoever orchestrated this move to drive my enemy insane and end her career, I just said to tell you, I haven’t lost my faith; I am still standing, striving, thriving, and well taken care of,” she narrated via Instagram.