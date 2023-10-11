I Posted My Certificates Because Everyone Is Now A Suspect’ – Buhari’s Ex-Minister

Former Minister of Sports and Youth under the leadership of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Solomon Dalung has revealed why he posted his academic records on social media.

Dalung took to his X platform over the weekend, posted his 1990 West African Education Council (WAEC) certificate, Certificate of Call to the Bar, as well as his Bachelor of Law and Master of Laws certificates both from the University of Jos.

He wrote: “I am an alumnus of the University of Jos, Nigeria. I surrender my academic records for public scrutiny.”

Some had interpreted his post on his social media space as a reference to the controversy over President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

The former minister, however, on Tuesday shed light on the social media post while speaking on Channels TV.

When asked why he shared his credentials he said: “I voluntarily made my credentials available for public scrutiny. The reason behind this decision stems from the ongoing intense international and national brouhaha surrounding the issue of academic credentials in Nigeria.

“The President of Nigeria and his political allies are going from one court to another in America and Nigeria regarding their credentials.

“Now, what is going on has made everyone in Nigeria who owns a certificate a suspect.

“I have also put my certificate out publicly. If anyone is not satisfied, they can also go to court to compel the University of Jos to release my transcript.”

“I have a lot of respect for the President. I don’t envy him with whatever he is going through with this certificate thing. I think it is being mismanaged by his handlers. Those who are creating more problems with this issue are his handlers.

“The more they talk, the more they introduce new issues that people capitalise on to add more burden on the President. This affects the President directly.”