“I Renovated Prison Cell, Naira Marley Will Enjoy It” – Seun Kuti

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said he sent money for the renovation of his prison cell in Panti immediately after he was released.

Recall that Kuti was detained in Panti earlier this year after he was captured slapping a police officer in a viral video.

In a recent Instagram live session with fans, he claimed he sent money to renovate the cell, showers and tiles after regaining his freedom.

He added that rapper, Naira Marley who was recently remanded over the death of his former signee, Mohbad, will benefit from his charity while in detention.

Kuti said, “The day I got home from Panti cell, I sent money for the renovation of the cell, toilet, showers and tiles.

“If you think I’m lying, go to Panti and verify. I renovated the cell I stayed in because I can go back there tomorrow.

“At least Naira Marley can enjoy my charity there.”