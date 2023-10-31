‘I Saw People Sneaking In, Out’ — Tinubu Cautions Against Unauthorized AttendanceAt FEC Meetings

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned unauthorised persons against attending the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to the President, said some persons who were not authorised were noticeably sneaking in and out ofthe council chamber of the State House.

“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you here, people who are supposed to be here.

“Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination; Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I send for you, don’t come.”

The president asked George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service of the Federation, to ensure that the directive was complied with.

The FEC meeting which was previously held every Wednesday now holds Mondays and is attended by Tinubu’s cabinet members and his top aides.