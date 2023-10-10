“I Was Just Threatened For Speaking Out About EFCC Oppression” – Skales Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has cried out that he is being threatened for speaking out against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after he was recently oppressed by its operatives.

Recall that the singer recently called out EFCC, claiming heavily armed operatives of the agency broke into his house and wrongly accused him of being a fraudster.

He said they oppressed him in the presence of his wife and six-month-old daughter, stressing that he had a panic attack because of some health issues he is dealing with.

He also said his producer was injured by the EFCC operatives.

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, Skales said his life was under threat following his revelation of his ordeal in the hands of EFCC operatives.

The ‘Shake Body’ crooner wrote, “I was just threatened for speaking out now.”