“I’d Like To Invite Burna Boy To Dinner” – Lauren James

Chelsea FC Women forward, Lauren James, has revealed that she would like to invite Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy to dinner.

The 22-year-old made this revelation during a recent interview with Sky News.

Interviewer: “Three people you would invite over for dinner?”

James: “You (interviewer), Kevin Hart; he’s very funny. The third person would be probably a singer. I would probably say Burna Boy.”

Recall that Lauren James sparked controversy in Nigeria after stamping on Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash between Nigeria and England.

She later apologized to Alozie on social media.