“I’d Love To Go On Date With Rema” – South African Singer, Tyla

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, has revealed that she would love to take Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema on a date.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Tyla was asked which celebrity she would like to take to prom, and she mentioned Rema.

READ ALSO: “I Was Willing To Offer Rema N1m To Show Don Jazzy My Video” – Khaid

She said, “Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic.

“After that situation I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing (we were dating). But we are just friends.”