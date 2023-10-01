“If Your Mother-In-Law Does Not Like You, Return The Same Energy” – Blessing CEO (Video)

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro also known as Blessing CEO has shared a piece of advice to wives whose mothers-in-law detest them.

Blessing via her Instagram account, warned ladies attempting to impress their disapproving mother-in-law, advising them to stop such efforts.

According to her, if the mother of their husbands hates them, whatever the daughter-in-law does for her will not make them change towards them or like them.

She further advises ladies who are yet to marry but see red flags with the mother-in-law, to bow out of the marriage because once a woman enters a marriage where she is not loved by the mother-in-law, they may not enjoy their marriage.

She said: “IF your mother-in-law does not like you, return the same energy. Respect her like an elderly person but keep your distance and stop making a big fool of yourself trying to impress her. The painful reality remains the fact that they will always see you through their sons’ eyes.”

Watch video below: