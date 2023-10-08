“If You’re Not Bringing Anything To The Table, I’m Not Doing”- Osimhen Tells Women(Video)

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he does not like a woman that doesn’t bring anything to the “table”.

The 24-year-old striker said he is one of the men who love mutual relationships which is not one-sided in terms of responsibilities.

Osimhen used an instance where he is expected to use luxurious gifts to celebrate the birthday of his partner but when it gets to the turn of the partner to reciprocate, he only gets complimentary words.

“I don’t care about looks or, if you are not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything”, Osimhen said in an interview with Korty on Flow.

“I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl and e reach my turn, you are tellina king is born today.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Osimhen is not officially married but he used to be in a serious relationship with a German lady, Stephanie Ladewig.

The relationship has produced a one-year-old daughter named Hailey True, but reports claimed that the relationship crashed earlier this summer. The speculations gained ground after they were seen spending the summer holiday in different countries.

Osimhen has scored five goals and provided one assist in 9 games in all competitions. He is expected to be in action later today, October 8, when Napoli take on Fiorentina in a Serie A match at 7:45 p.m.