IGP Confirms Death Of Four Officers In Otukpo Banks’ Attack, Vows To Apprehend Robbers

Following the deployment of additional officers to Benue following attacks on four different banks in the State, the Nigeria Police Force, confirmed the death of John Adikwu, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Otukpo and three other police officers

Recall that on Friday, armed robbers invaded Otukpo community in the State and attacked four banks.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, who also confirmed that three civilians were killed in the attack, said two of the assailants were killed.

Adejobi said the Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has ordered a comprehensive and coordinated effort to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, strongly condemns the recent armed bank robbery in Otukpo, Benue State, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives of both Police Officers and innocent civilians. This act of violence is an assault on the principles of peace, security, and justice that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies work tirelessly to uphold.

“The IGP extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who were affected by this senseless act of violence. He noted that two of the suspects were gunned down by operatives while attempting to escape, adding that the assailants who orchestrated this brazen act of criminality have indeed ‘murdered sleep’ as their actions have shaken the Otukpo community to its core, assuring the public that every resource and effort will be dedicated to ensuring that these individuals are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“In response to this grave incident, the Nigeria Police Force has initiated a comprehensive and coordinated effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. The IGP has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets and resources to Otukpo, the Benue State Command, and surrounding states to assist in the swift apprehension of the other fleeing criminals responsible for this atrocity, as a follow-up to the gunning down of two of the armed robbers after a hot chase on Friday,” he said

The IGP also reiterated the police’s commitment to the safety and security of Nigerians.