Ilebaye Emerges Winner Of BBNaija All Stars Season

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya has emerged winner of the All Stars Season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.

Popular host of the Nigerian reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, declared the 22-year-old model winner during the show’s finale on Sunday evening.

The finalists were, Ceec, Mercy, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Pere and Cross.

Cross, Pere and Adekunle, who were the last male housemates on the reality show, were evicted from the show, followed by CeeC, a female housemate.

Mercy Eke, who made it to the top two had previously won season 4 of BBNaija show in October 2019.

Following the announcement by Obi-Uchendu, Ilebaye is set to walk home with a mouth-watering grand prize of ₦120 million and other exciting prizes.

The season tagged, ‘Big Brother Naija: All Stars’, premiered on July 23, 2023, on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

The ‘All Stars’ edition featured carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show, which include See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye and Level Up.