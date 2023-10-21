Ilebaye Speaks On Difficulty Maintaining Celebrity Status

Big Brother Naija, ‘All-stars’ Winner, Ilebaye has opened up about the difficulty of adjusting to the celebrity lifestyle.

Recall that the reality TV star defeated her close rival, Mercy Eke, to clinch the grand prize of N120 million.

Speaking at a recent ‘meet and greet’ session in honour of BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ housemates, hosted in Lagos by the digital financial services provider, Moniepoint Inc, Ilebaye said life has been stressful both online and offline.

According to the Kogi State-born, ‘it’s been all love and light from her fans, and she is working on creating a better version of herself’.

She said, “It’s been stressful on social media and everywhere, especially the media rounds. I haven’t seen hate. If you drag me, my fans will drag you back. I am trying to get adjusted to this new me, and I am working on creating a better version of myself.”

The former housemates at the meet and greet event also shared their experiences of using the services of Moniepoint on their personal and business banking platforms since leaving the show.