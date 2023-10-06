I’ll Withdraw Case Against Tinubu’s CSU Records If Supreme Court Favours Him — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will only withdraw his case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records after the Supreme Court’s judgement.

Abubakar who spoke on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja had asked Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to join him in the fight to establish the authenticity of Tinubu’s certificates.

“If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he (Tinubu) is right — so that’s the end of the fight because at the moment we are at the supreme court and there is no any other court (higher) than the supreme court,” the former vice-president said.

Abubakar is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll and the judgement of the tribunal that upheld the President’s victory on September 6.

The PDP candidate has consistently alleged that Tinubu’s educational records are fraught with discrepancies and forgeries.

His request for the United States court for the northern district of Illinois to compel Chicago State University (CSU) to release Tinubu’s academic records has since been granted.

Abubakar had said he would use the academic records released by CSU in his litigation against Tinubu at the supreme court.

Kalu Kalu, Abubakar’s counsel, who also spoke at the press conference, said the supreme court had “held that it can accept fresh evidence as far as certain conditions are met.”

“A party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality,” Kalu said.