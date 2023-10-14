“I’m Going Through Hell, My Mental Health Is At Stake” – BBNaija’s Phyna Cries Out

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has cried out over her mental health.

The reality star in a post on her Instagram page on Friday, disclosed that she is going through a challenging period.

This is coming weeks after Phyna’s father in an interview accused her of abandoning him and other family members after she won the BBNaija show in 2022.

In the post, she noted that the internal battles she is fighting are too big for her.

“I’m going through hell of shits. The internal battles I’m fighting are way bigger than me. Very honestly, for the very first time, my mental health is at stake.”