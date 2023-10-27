“I’m Sorry For The Embarrassment” – Ondo Deputy Gov. Begs Akeredolu

“We have continued to read in the media, all sorts of lies fabricated to create crisis just for election. The recent impeachment attempt by the House of Assembly and the ensuing reactions have further created division and chaos, with my loyalty to Mr. Governor being questioned.

“It is, therefore, imperative for me to put on record that there has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and myself and I have never undermined him. Political actors have only taken advantage of his absence to create a non-existent crisis for their own selfish interests.

“It is in reference to all of the above that I tender my unreserved apologies to Mr. Governor for the embarrassment and discomfort that the political chaos of these past months has caused him and the good people of Ondo State.

“I remain fully committed to the principles of good governance that Mr. Governor has established, and I pledge my unwavering loyalty to him and I will continue to submit myself under his able, courageous and selfless leadership.

“I completely distance myself from any group or individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign. I have never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such protest or campaign.

“I have a lot of respect for the Speaker, members of the House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council, and I do not hold any grudge. We must all work together for the smooth running of government.

“I want to appeal to all political actors in the State to put an end to this needless crisis and allow peace so that we can all concentrate on the development of our dear State.”