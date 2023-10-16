“I’m Still Struggling Despite Acting For 46 Years” – Yemi Solade (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has revealed that he is still struggling despite acting for 46 years.

In a viral video, the actor who bagged a role in Kunle Afolayan’s new movie ‘Ijogbon’ disclosed this while he encouraging young people who are interested in acting, telling them to build their skills.

The actor said most young people want to act for the glamour and the gains, and not ready to put in the work.

He said, “When young people walk up to me and say things like, daddy make me a star, i say if i have done 46 years and still struggling, then who are you.

“They should be ready to pay dues, do the art right, so that the art can do them right.”

Watch video below: