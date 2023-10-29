Imo Guber: ‘Uzodinma No Longer Sleeps, He Keeps Running To Abuja For Help’ – LP’s Candidate, Achonu

The Labour Party’s (LP) November 11 governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu, says the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has been frequently visiting the presidential villa, Aso Rock, Abuja for help ahead the gubernatorial polls.

Achonu who stated this at a campaign rally in Ehime Mbano council in the State said it is the turn of the Okigwe zone to produce the next State Governor.

Information Nigeria understands that prominent Okigwe sons like Tony Chukwu and former Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, are backing the re-election of Hope Uzodinma based on the Imo Charter of Equity.

Speaking at the rally, the LP candidate urged the large crowd to come out on election day to cast their votes and not be intimidated by anyone.

His words: “I am not here to campaign. But, I am here to tell you people that I am already the Governor, and that is why Governor Hope Uzodimma no longer sleeps. Everyday he runs to Abuja looking for help because he knows that I will flush him out of Douglas House on November 11.

“Those our brothers (Tony Chukwu and Ikedi Ohakim), who are supporting Governor Uzodimma on their own version of the Charter of Equity, please forgive them because the Governor is holding them to ransom even if they know that it is the turn of Okigwe zone. But when I become the Governor I will free them. They know what I am talking about.

“Tony Chukwu and Ikedi Ohakim never supported my senatorial ambition, but I became the senator of Okigwe zone. I am happy that Imo people have backed my bid to take Imo back from the hands of those who have destroyed the State. The Governor cannot even visit his own village but his people gave me a rousing welcome last Tuesday, when I went there to campaign.”