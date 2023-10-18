Imo Guber: We’ll Thwart Uzodinma’s Rigging Attempts, APC Has No Mandate — PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its firm stance against any potential efforts by opposition political parties to manipulate the upcoming Imo State governorship election scheduled for November 11.

The PDP further boasted that all electoral indicators point to a victory in the election and the state’s displacement of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, asserted that Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC would not garner the support of the state’s citizens.

“The APC is aware it lacks the people’s mandate. Governor Uzodimma lacks a visible, organic support base in any part of Imo State. He has never won any election due to his detachment from the people, even in his home region, Orlu zone.

“The indicators are crystal clear, and the November 11, 2023 election will be no different. Governor Uzodimma will not secure victory in any polling unit during a free, fair, and transparent election because the people of Imo have found a credible, sincere, compassionate, and approachable leader in Senator Anyanwu,” the PDP stated.

Recall that ahead the State gubernatorial poll, the PDP requested that Sylvia Agu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Imo, be removed from her position.

The PDP demanded Agu’s immediate dismissal due to allegations of election fraud.