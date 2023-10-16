Insecurity: NANS Declares Zamfara ‘No School Zone’- Vows To Stage Protest Over Insecurity

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared Zamfara State as a ‘No School Zone,’ following the recent kidnappings and abductions of university students in the state.

The students governing body stated that, starting from Monday (Today), all tertiary schools in the State would be shut down due to the continuous abductions of students in the area.

NANS vowed to stage a grand protest to express its displeasure over the unrest happening around students learning environment.

In a statement issued by the office of the National Secretary, Usman Baba Kankia, said that, as part of its efforts to tackle the kidnapping menace, it is relocating its secretariat to the state.

The student explained that the relocation of its secretariat to Zamfara was in solidarity to students who have been abducted, and they intend to mobilise to protect their own until they abducted ones are freed.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is deeply alarmed and concerned by the ongoing threat and rampant kidnappings of innocent Nigerian students in Zamfara state. In light of the current security situation and the safety of our fellow students, NANS has taken the decision to declare Zamfara State a “No School Zone.”

“We cannot stand by while the lives and education of our students are constantly under threat. The recent increase in abductions of students in Zamfara state is unacceptable, and enough is enough.

“In response to this dire situation, NANS is mobilizing Nigerian students from across the country to take a unified stand against these acts of terror. We hereby announce our commitment to shut down all tertiary education institutions in Zamfara state, starting from tomorrow, 16th September. This will be a peaceful but resolute demonstration of our determination to ensure the safety and security of our fellow students.

“Additionally, NANS will be relocating our secretariat to Zamfara state as a symbol of our solidarity and commitment to the cause. We will work tirelessly to mobilize Nigerian students to occupy Zamfara state until our fellow students who have been taken captive regain their freedom.

“We call on the authorities to take immediate and decisive action to end these kidnappings, to secure the release of the abducted students, and to restore peace and security to the state.

“NANS stands united, and we will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of Nigerian students. Together, we can put an end to these tragic incidents and ensure a brighter future for our fellow students.”