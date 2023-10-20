Insecurity: US Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Nigeria, Russia, Others (Full List)

As part of efforts to provide safety trips, the United States of America has urged all its citizens worldwide to avoid travelling to various locations around the world.

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department disclosed that the travel advisory was necessary due to increased tensions in various locations around.

It said countries such as Russia, China, North Korea, Israel, and Lebanon have their travel advisories raised to the highest level and authorised non-emergency US government personnel and family members to depart the named countries.

The statement reads: “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department said that African countries with the highest levels of travel alerts (Level 4: Do not travel) include Niger, Libya, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Central African Republic, while Nigeria was listed under the third tier of caution alert (Reconsider to travel).

The US highlighted Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa as states to avoid due to terrorism and kidnapping.

Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt), on the other hand, were blacklisted due to crime, kidnapping, and armed gangs.