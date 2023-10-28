Insurgency Not Increasing In Borno, Security Improved By 85% — Gov. Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has declared that the security situation in the State has witnessed a remarkable improvement, with over an 85% enhancement.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Zulum emphasized the thriving economic activities in the region, refuting claims of a growing insurgency.

The Governor commended the Nigerian army, police, paramilitary forces, and the air force for their collaborative efforts in maintaining security in the state.

He also praised the service chiefs for their unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges.

Zulum stated, “To be sincere and candid, security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 percent. Economic activities are ongoing perfectly in Borno State. I just read some script a few days ago saying that insurgency is increasing in Borno State. The story is not right. The Nigerian army is giving us the desired cooperation, the police, the paramilitary, as well as the air force, and all other components of the Nigerian military are supporting us.”

He further assured that, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, none of the 27 local government areas in Borno State are currently under insurgent control.

Regarding his discussions with Tinubu, Zulum stated that the President assured of his commitment to providing the necessary equipment to combat insurgency in the entire north-eastern states.