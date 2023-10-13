IPOB: Presidency Is The One Holding Nnamdi Kanu, Not Supreme Court – Ejimakor Alleges

Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has said that the presidency is behind the continued detention of the agitator.

Ejimakor made this known on Friday via his X handle.

He disclosed that the Supreme Court is not responsible for the continued incarceration of Kanu.

Ejimakor led this out while reacting to the release of Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator.

He noted that the Federal Government cannot continue to detain Kanu with the release of Igboho.

Ejimakor wrote: “The persisting incarceration of MAZI NNAMDI KANU has become more unsustainable with the release of SUNDAY IGBOHO, especially as it was done with the support of Yoruba leaders & Tinubu (@officialABAT).

“To be sure, it’s the Presidency that is holding #MNK, not the Supreme Court.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was renditioned to Nigeria in June 2021.