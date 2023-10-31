IPOB: We’re Working On Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Gov Otti

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration should not be held responsible for the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that Otti disclosed this over the weekend, during a media briefing in Umuahia, the state capital.

The Governor noted that his administration is working underground to secure Kanu’s release using a different approach, despite not revealing his efforts to the media.

Otti said the different approach would not be made public until it had yielded the desired results.

He said: “I believe in results rather than media hype. We do not want media noise. We are working very hard to ensure his (Kanu’s) release.

“My personal position is that the new government does not need to inherit the wrong things of the previous administration.”

Recall that a High Court sitting in Enugu State has on Thursday, asked the Nigeria Federal Government and South-East Governors to pay the sum of N8,000,000,000.00 (Eight Billion Naira) to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also mandated the respondents to apologise to Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights.