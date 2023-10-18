It Was Immature Of Me To Accuse You Of My Removal – Abbo Apologises To Akpabio

Elisha Abbo, embattled Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, has apologised for alleging that Senate President Godswill Akpabio plotted his removal with the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, nullified the February 25 senatorial election of Abbo.

The appellate court however declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amos Yohanna, as the winner of the poll.

Reacting, he blamed his dismissal on the Senate President, saying he was responsible for the unfavourable court judgment against him.

While speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, he said, “I have to say with all sense of humility and responsibility that the press release we issued yesterday was premature and based on the available information at our disposal.

“As of today, we have discovered a lot of things, and yesterday night, I had a discussion with the Senate President, and I am convinced that he is not involved.”

Abbo further stated, “For a number three citizen to come up to tell me that he has sworn on his mother’s grave, a woman that he loves so much, a woman who brought him up after he lost his father at the age of six, I don’t see a reason why he would lie.”

He quoted Akpabio as saying: “I swear by my mother’s grave that I’m not involved; I don’t even know that you’re in court.”