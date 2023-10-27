It’s Over For Atiku, Write Your Long Delayed Congratulatory Message To Tinubu – Onanuga

The Presidency has urged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to congratulate President Bola Tinubu over his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, led this out in response to Atiku’s defeat at the Supreme Court.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the court held that the Electoral Act prohibits the amendment of an election petition in such a manner, and hence, Atiku’s motion can’t be granted.

It was gathered that Justice John Okoro held that the time fixed for tendering of evidence has passed and cannot be extended.

According to him, the Supreme Court can not invoke section 22 of its act after the 180 days for the trial court to deliver judgment has lapsed.

Meanwhile in a post via X, Onanuga said that it is over for Atiku following the court ruling on his ‘so-called’ new evidence against Tinubu.

He urged the former Vice President to write his long-delayed congratulatory message to Tinubu, his old-time friend.

He wrote: “Supreme Court has spoken: Atiku’s so-called new evidence runs foul of the Electoral Act and the constitution. It’s all over for the PDP presidential candidate.

“The Waziri should write his long delayed congratulatory message to his old friend.”