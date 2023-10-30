I’ve Just Begun, With My Loss, I Have Sense Of Fulfilment — Obi After Presidential Defeat

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says he will not stop seeking elective office until he dismantles the “crime scene” in Nigeria.

Speaking during an event to celebrate Black History Month at Oxford University at the weekend, Obi said he left a huge financial investment to join politics and contest for the 2003 Anambra governorship election.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, despite his financial loss, he has a sense of fulfilment that he joined politics to change certain things.

His words: “Looking back now, as difficult as it is and with all the things I have lost, I have a sense of fulfilment that at least I can say I change this and change that.

“As I was coming here today somebody asked me how do you feel about contesting the election for the office of the president and what has happened.

“I said let me tell you, this is just the beginning, we won’t stop until we dismantle that crime scene. That is basically how I feel.

“For me, we need to all come together to make Africa, including Nigeria, work and collectively, the black world.”

Obi said Africa is the “most unexplored and unproductive” continent in the world.

He added that what is lacking in the development of Africa is leadership, noting that the continent can be turned around within a small space of time.

Reacting to the recent supreme court judgement on his appeal, the LP presidential candidate declined to comment, saying he would write down his thoughts later.