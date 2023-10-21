The Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim has assured Nigerians that the Tinubu-led administration is working hard to put measures in place to combat the mass immigration of youths from the country.

Ibrahim stated this on Friday during a youth engagement titled ‘Youth Agenda Summit’, with the theme ‘Actioning the Nigeria We Want’ organised by ILEAD AFRICA.

The Minister, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the Ministry, Oyekan Adedoyin, urged youths to become innovative and help to develop the country.

She further stated that young people are citizens of Nigeria and should see how to be a part of the building process, which also government will play its role in placing a better structure for Nigeria and Nigerians.

She said, “Nigeria as we have it is so complex, but we need to be part of the building process. Government is ready and really working, what the government did first is the development of a youth ministry that stands alone, there are more youths in appointment position, this is a clarion call for the youths.

“We can’t stop anybody from migration, even In Europe, they travel, people move from Denmark to England, people move from Sweden to America, just for greener pastures, but the government is trying to develop a platform that will make people to stay, so we have new innovations that will be put in place soon.

“As we embark upon this transformative journey, let us seize this moment to amplify the voices of our youth, cultivate collaborative endeavours, and ignite positive change.”