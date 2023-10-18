Jigawa Police Arrests 298 Suspects In Third Quarter Of 2023

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested about 298 suspects for various criminal activities in the third quarter of 2023.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the police recovered 64 rustled animals and fire arms and rescued six kidnapped victims in a special operation conducted within the period under review.

Shiisu said the suspects were apprehended for alleged robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, vandalism, animal rustling, and fraud, among others.

He listed the suspects to include 25 robberies, 12 kidnappings, 36 murders, 25 rapes, 37 thefts, 15 vandalism, 17 animal rustlings, and five fraudsters, while 126 others were arrested for allegedly belonging to a gang of brigands.

The police, he said, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one Beretta pistol, three locally-made guns, 48 live ammunitions, 20 motor vehicles/cycles, and 64 rustled animals.

Other items recovered include 560 parcels of Cannabis Sativa and a number of narcotic substances.

“The crime prevention strategies adopted by Jigawa Police Command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state during the period under review yielded dividends, as the state remained generally peaceful as residents went about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

“This feat was made possible by the proactive measures put in place by the command, whose personnel worked tirelessly to checkmate the activities of criminals for a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

He commended the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbeyokun, the Jigawa government, and other security agencies for their support of the Command.

While reiterating the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Shiisu urged residents of the state to support the police in the fight against crimes.