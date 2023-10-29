Jonathan: ‘Messages Can Be Relayed Without Resorting To Insults’ — Laolu Akande Cautions Aisha Yesufu

Laolu Akande, former spokesperson of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the importance of engaging in meaningful discourse on social media, rather than resorting to insults and personal attacks.

Information Nigeria reports that his statement came in response to social activist Aisha Yesufu’s comments about former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Yesufu had slammed Jonathan following his congratulatory visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After a closed-door meeting with Tinubu on Friday, Jonathan emphasized the need for past presidents to unite and devise solutions to alleviate poverty among the masses, acknowledging that the election matters were concluded and it was time to support Tinubu.

Jonathan’s words however didn’t augur well with Yesufu.

“Jonathan still sees himself as that child without shoes.

“Perfect example of law of the lid playing out.

“What I have been saying for years. He made Buhari an option. A man he easily defeated in 2011.

“Even the killings under his administration, he always found them amusing. People romanticised his administration and had Buhari’s failure turning him into the hero he never was,” she wrote via X

Reacting via X, Akande said “speaking truth to power” is crucial for a healthy democracy. However, he emphasized that the use of insults weakens the impact of critical messages.

In his post, Akande encouraged Yesufu and others to focus on serious discussions that can drive positive change, as there are pressing issues that demand attention.

His words: “Dear @AishaYesufu speaking truth to power is key for healthy democracy. Having been on both sides, i know accountability is vital, but insults only weaken our critical messages. Let’s engage in serious discourse that fosters change because there are more serious issues to sort.”