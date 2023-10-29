“Jonathan Still Sees Himself As Child Without Shoes” – Aisha Yesufu

Socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed former President Goodluck Jonathan following his congratulatory visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Jonathan’s visit to the Presidential Villa on Friday was to brief the President on his regional, continental and international assignments.

According to him, he used the visit to congratulate him on his Thursday victory at the Supreme Court.

After a closed-door meeting with Tinubu, Jonathan emphasized the need for past presidents to unite and devise solutions to alleviate poverty among the masses, acknowledging that the election matters were concluded and it was time to support Tinubu.

Jonathan’s words however didn’t augur well with Yesufu.

“Jonathan still sees himself as that child without shoes.

“Perfect example of law of the lid playing out.

“What I have been saying for years. He made Buhari an option. A man he easily defeated in 2011.

“Even the killings under his administration, he always found them amusing. People romanticised his administration and had Buhari’s failure turning him into the hero he never was,” she wrote via X.

Recall that in 2010, the former President in an emotion laden speech at his public declaration to seek the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of 2011 election said: “I was not born rich, and in my youth, I never imagined that I would be where I am today,

but not once did I even give up.

“Not once did I imagine that a child from Otueke, a small village in the Niger Delta, will one day rise to the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In my early days in school, I had no shoes, no school bags. I carried my books in my hands but never despaired; no car to take me to school but I never despaired. There were days I had only one meal but I never despaired. I walked miles and crossed rivers to school every day but I never despaired.”