Judiciary Shouldn’t Determine Winners Of Elections – Falana

Popular Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has revealed that the judgment of the Supreme Court in presidential election cases is not ideal for the judiciary to decide winners of elections.

Recall that the apex Court, on Thursday, upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, dismissing the petitions from his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

However, Falana, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, insisted that determining winners of election is an exclusive reserve of the Independent National Electoral Commission if things are done the way they should be done.

“No doubt the judgment of the Supreme Court ascended the electoral contestation as far as the presidential election conducted in February this year is concerned, but for sure it is not a judicial endorsement of the conduct of the election by INEC.

“And what I mean is that even with the judgment, it is very clear that Nigeria has a long way to go in terms of ensuring that credible elections are conducted, elections that will be devoid of acrimony, elections that all of us will be proud of, but we are still a long way from there even with the judgment.

“Yes for now the presidential election is concluded, it should have been concluded in February, but it has just been concluded by the Supreme Court and it should not be so. The judiciary should not determine the winners of elections.

“Judges are not suited to determine the winners of election; that is a job that is the exclusive reserve of INEC if things are done properly and that is why we must put an end to the shame that has become our law in terms of conducting elections,” Falana said.