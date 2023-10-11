Kano Court Sentence Nigerien To Death For Murder

A Kano High Court has sentenced a Nigerien, Sulaiman Abdullahi, 27, to death by hanging for the 2017 killing of 30-year-old Yahya Badamasi.

The court, presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu, found Suleiman guilty of culpable homicide, which is contrary to Section 221 (b) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State 1991, and subsequently sentenced him to death by hanging.

The convict, who is from Matamaye village, Niger Republic, reportedly had a misunderstanding with the deceased, who was a resident of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters in Kano.

The disagreement over N700, which happened on April 9, 2017, resulted in a physical fight, which came to an end when the convict brought out a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased in the neck.

An injured Yahaya Badamasi was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital but later died while receiving treatment. Police officers from the Kwalli Division subsequently arrested and charged Abdullahi in court.