Kano Gov., Yusuf Hires Tinubu’s Lawyers To Retrieve Mandate At Appellate Court

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has hired renowned legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to lead his battle to reclaim his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf last month and declared his challenger, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the rightful winner of the State’s March 18 gubernatorial election.

Dissatisfied with the Tribunal’s decision as the court of first instance, Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) filed a 42-ground appeal before the appellate court, requesting that the higher Court set aside the Tribunal’s decision and dismiss the APC’s petition against his electoral victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a copy of the notice of appeal, Olanipekun, who led President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, is now the Kano State governor’s legal counsel.

Information Nigeria reports that Bode Olanipekun, Ibrahim G. Waru, and Akintola Makinde are also on Yusuf’s legal team, all with Wole Olanipekun & Co, the legal firm handling the appeal, while E.O.B. Offiong remains the APC’s counsel.