Kano Tribunal: DSS Arrests Lady Threatening Suicide Bombing

Operatives of the Department of State Security has reportedly arrested a 23-year-old lady, identified as Fildausi Musa Ahamadu, for threatening to commit suicide following the outcome of the ruling of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that the tribunal had sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and confirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Reacting to the development in a viral video on social media, Ahmadu threatened to kill all those responsible for the victory of the APC governorship candidate at the tribunal.

In the viral clip, Fildausi was overheard attacking the lead judge in the Tribunal, warning that anywhere she sees her, she won’t mind holding her with a bomb.

READ MORE: Our Members Are Not Bandits’ – NNPP Replies Kano Tribunal Judge

In the same vein, Ahamadu, who was wearing a red cap, warned Gawuna, “You dare not indicate your location, otherwise, I don’t mind striking you with a bomb vest to commit suicide”.

She also attacked Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, blaming him for the court ruling, which was not in favour of the NNPP in the North West state.

However, a source, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Post that operatives of the secret police have arrested Ahamadu.

The source said the DSS operatives arrested the lady in her home in the Kano metropolis.

“We are indeed taking Fildausi Musa Ahamadu to court because these threats should not be taken lightly,” the source added.