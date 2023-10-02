Katsina University Suspends Six Students Over Alleged Murder Of Schoolmate

Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) has halted the academic journey of at least six persons over the alleged murder of a 200-level student of the institution.

The school’s management announced the development in a statement issued by Habib Aminu-Umar, its spokesperson, in Katsina on Sunday.

The State Police Command had earlier announced the arrest of six students of the University, in connection with the death of the student, Abubakar Nasir-Barda.

“The management of the University, on behalf of its Senate, staff and students is deeply saddened, concerned and highly regrets the unfortunate incident involving some of its students.

“It led to the sudden death of a 200-level Computer Science and Information Technology, from an unfortunate altercation over a female student.

“The University Management has been up and doing since the occurrence of the unfortunate incident to ensure justice is served to all.

“The management upon getting wind of the incident swiftly constituted an Interim ad-hoc committee to look into the case and feed management on development as they unfold,” he said.

According to him, a preliminary report submitted to the management on Sept. 30, by the committee revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred outside the university’s campus.

“But upon receipt of information, the university’s security were quickly mobilised to the scene for prompt intervention that halted further altercation between the students and apprehension of some students involved.

“The matter has already been taken over by Police, which led to the arrest of six students that are in connection with the incident as confirmed by the Police official press statement,” Aminu-Umar said.

Aminu-Umar noted that the ad-hoc committee’s interim report had equally recommended the University Management to invoke session 5.5(a) Of the University Academic Policy by suspending all the six students involved in the matter pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“Which the management has approved by suspending indefinitely all the six students involved,” the spokesperson revealed as the management prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

He said that while the police investigation was ongoing, the university management was assuring the public, particularly the university community, that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring justice was served.