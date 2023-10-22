‘Keep Up The Good Work, Ignore Abure Faction’ — Apapa-Led LP Lauds Mahmood Yakubu

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) on Saturday, passed a vote of confidece on Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Spokesperson of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement said the party is proud of the achievements recorded by Yakubu and INEC during the 2023 polls.

The statement comes after the Julius Abure-led faction of the LP, in an open letter addressed to Yakubu, called on the electoral umpire to reject any form of compromise.

Reacting however, the Apapa-led LP faction said the allegations against INEC were totally unfortunate and unfounded.

“Labour Party attention has been drawn to an open letter online addressed to you on frivolous allegations against your respected office and personality where the restrained Former National Chairman Julius ABURE media aides deliberately orchestrated bland and false narratives about the proceedings inside the court of Appeal, Igbosere, Lagos state, yesterday 19th October 2023 involving Labour Party and Hon NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA ,INEC & 2 ORS in Appeal N0. CA/OW/HR/AB/05/2023,” the statement reads.

“Mr Chairman Sir, on the Julius Abure illegal Labour Party Allegations of Infamy AND Dishonour against your commission is totally unfortunate and unfounded by those characters who ought to be ashamed of their past shameful actions against relevant electoral act of selling falsehood to the public rather than accepting the facts that the commission were responsible for their woes.

READ ALSO: We’re Struggling To Pay Salaries, There’s No Money Anywhere – FG

“Labour party knows that it’s the duty of the commission Legal department under the INEC Acts and constitution of Nigeria to brief and debrief any counsel of their choice, we are shocked that an association like a political party will want to usurp the constitutional rights of a Government establishment like INEC.

“It is, therefore, incongruous and antithetical to common sense to think that Labour party should be held accountable in collusion with INEC for such policy Legal Representation over which we have no legal responsibility to execute.

“We align ourselves with the position of all well meaning Nigerians and those in Diaspora for the kudos accorded to INEC for painstaking effort in the conduct of 2023 elections across the country with remarkable achievements.

“Labour party under the Leadership of our Supreme Court recognize National Chairman Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa led executives are proud of your achievements as the National Chairman of the Commission and the success recorded so Far by the Commission under your leadership.

“Finally this PRESS statement is a vote of confidence pass on INEC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN Prof MAHMOOD YAKUBU by the National Chairman of Labour party Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa and National Working Committee,” the statement read.