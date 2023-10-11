Killaboi Declared Wanted For Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend

The Lagos Police Command has declared Benjamin Nnanyereugo,aka Killaboi, wanted over the brutal murder of 21-year-old Instagram influencer, Augusta Osedion Onuwabuagbe.

Recall that Killaboi, few months ago, confessed via his social media that he mistakenly stabbed his girlfriend to death during a misunderstanding, which degenerated into a fight.

He said that he was ready to surrender to the police and face the consequences of his actions but never did.

Police had also confirmed the retrieval of a suspected confessional note allegedly left behind by Killaboi, who absconded after the incident.

It was gathered that the state police also discovered Augusta’s body after her mother reported her inability to reach her daughter.

The deceased mother had received a call from her daughter, an undergraduate at Lead University, Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 11, that she had a quarrel with her lover and would be going to his place for them to resolve the issue.

In a statement made available on Tuesday, the state police said that they are declaring Benjamin wanted in connection of the murder of Augusta.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command hereby declares Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo wanted.

“Nnanyereugo is a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, which occurred on July 13, 2023, in his Oral Estate, Ajah residence.”

“After exhausting all available avenues to bring him in, he is now declared a wanted man.”

“The suspect, aged 26, stands at approximately 5’9 ft tall, hails from Abia State, has a dark complexion, and is fluent in English, Igbo, and Pidgin English.”