Kogi Guber: I Survived Four Assassination Attempts Instigated By APC – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, has alleged that he survived four assassination attempts in the State.

Melaye who disclosed this while featuring on Arise Television, blamed the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the assassination attempts, stressing that violence is the Party’s hobby.

The former Kogi West Senator furthered that tension has been part of the lives of the Kogi people since the APC came into power seven years ago.

His words: “I have survived four assassination attempts; I have had 12 court cases of FG vs. Dino Melaye, and I have been attacked severally. It is not new, as it is in the DNA of the APC to be violent.

“Kogi State is like an evil forest that needs instantaneous redevelopment and needs a messiah.”