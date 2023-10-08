Lagdo Dam: 28 Killed, 48,168 Persons Displaced – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has disclosed that following the release of water from Lagdo Dam, over 28 persons have been killed, 48,168 individuals displaced and 159,157 persons affected.

Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, made this known at the National Emergency Coordination Forum Meeting, in Abuja on Saturday.

The NEMA boss also revealed that there has been an upsurge of water along the flood plains of River Benue, which he said will greatly affect states like, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Delta, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bayelsa.

Ahmed also directed the activation of all emergency response units to be ready for any emergencies as the flooding will be increasing as the days go by.

According to him, “The update from NEMA is that the Agency has been alerted on sudden increased inundation of riparian communities and farmlands along the banks of River Niger in Adamawa Taraba and Benue states in the past 48 hours.

READ ALSO:Massive Flooding Looms As Cameroon Set To Open Lagdo Dam

“The sudden situation is attributed to the rapid release of waters from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon and has resulted in the displacement of several inhabitants of the affected communities. Furthermore, croplands and valuable infrastructure are at risk of getting washed away by the flood waters.

“Situation reports from Adamawa State confirm the upsurge of flood waters along the flood plains of River Benue. The situation is expected to be replicated in downstream states of Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa as the River Benue joins River Niger and flows to the Atlantic Ocean through the Niger Delta.

“As a result of the unfolding situation, I want to use this opportunity to alert authorities of State and Local Governments along rivers Niger and Benue basin areas to immediately activate their emergency response plans to avert potential damage and losses that will arise due to inundation of communities by flood waters.

“Furthermore, we are expecting to receive updates from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) NIMET, NEMA Operations Office in Yola Adamawa state and from State Emergency Agencies of the frontline states to keep on updating you on the situation as it unfolds.

“I also wish to update you on the NEMA situation room dashboard, which indicates that this year’s flood scenario has affected 159,157 persons, resulted in the loss of 28 persons and the displacement of 48,168 individuals in 13 States across Nigeria. I want to assure that NEMA will continue working with our distinguished partners and the press to update Nigerians on the emerging situation.”