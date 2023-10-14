Lagos Coroner Summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry And Primeboy

Controversial Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, aka, Naira Marley including Owodunni Eletu popularly known as Sam Larry, and Owodunni Ibrahim famously called Primeboy have been summoned by the Lagos State coroner over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba.(Mohbad)

The coroner magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi sitting in Ikorodu issued the summon on Friday, ordering the celebrities to appear before it on October 25 in the ongoing inquest into the circumstances surrounding the demise of Mohbad.

The police also informed the coroner that an autopsy is yet to be completed to determine the actual cause of death of Mohbad.

The coroner instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti to ensure the presence of the music stars at the next adjourned date of October 25.

The coroner issued the order after taking submissions from interested parties in the matter.