Lagos Govt Shuts Down Popular Markets In Trade Fair Over Environmental Pollution

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association ( ASPAMDA), and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the Director of Public Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, said that the markets were sealed for poor waste disposal practices, non-payment for waste disposal, and general environmental sanitation infractions.

He added that officials of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in partnership with the Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), carried out the enforcement as part of the ongoing clampdown on Environmental pollution.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt To Prosecute Night Club Staff For Brutalising LASEPA Officials

According to Adesina, the agencies carried out the directive given by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

He wrote: “Following the directives of Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, HC MOE&WR, LAWMA Sunday 22nd October 2023, shut ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

“The enforcement was carried out by officials of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for poor waste disposal practices, non-payment for waste disposal and general environmental sanitation infractions.”