Lagos Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government has sealed a popular nightclub, identified as Silk Club, located at 190, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, over alleged noise pollution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed it in statement on Saturday night.

The commissioner said the nightclub was sealed by the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency who on his orders, conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

“As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution,” he disclosed this on X (formerly Twitter).