Link Your NIN To Meters By November 1 Or Forfeit Energy Tokens — Ikeja Electric To Customers

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company on Thursday informed that all customers must link their National Identity Number (NIN) to their meters by November 1, 2023, in order to receive energy tokens.

The DisCo which made the announcement via X said the NIN linkage is necessary to improve the security and efficiency of the electricity distribution system.

The Company also warned that customers who do not comply with the directive will be unable to access tokens for energy more than once.

“Effective November 1, 2023, only customers who have linked their NIN will receive two sets of 20-digit tokens required to load energy tokens,” the post reads.

Information Nigeria reports that customers can link their NIN to their meters by visiting the customer service centres or websites of DisCos.

The process is free of charge and customers who are already linked do not need to do anything further.

It was also learnt that the NIN linkage can be done either by the landlord or tenants/occupants who use the prepaid meter.

However, on its website, the DisCo said “only landlords are allowed to link one NIN to multiple meters.”

“Please note that linking your NIN to your Meter is to ensure your KYC information with Ikeja Electric is up to date,” the firm added.