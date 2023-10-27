“Make Nobody Beg Me” – Davido Vows To Retaliate Amid Debt Allegations

Popular Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido has warned that no one should beg him when he begins to retaliation.

Recall that Davido has been facing a series of debt accusations on social media.

The accusations against the singer began when a man identified as AbuSalam called him out for owing him N212 million.

Popular self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO on her Instagram page accused Davido of owing Lagos celebrity auto dealer, IVD N4.5 million for a car he had purchased for his aide, Israel DMW.

READ ALSO: “You Have Just 24 Hours” – Samklef Warns Davido Over Unsettled Debts

Also, singer Samklef, called out Davido for refusing to pay a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, the N1 million allegedly owed him since 2020.

In response to these allegations, the singer in a post on his official X, wrote: “Make nobody beg me.”

The singer also in another post insinuated that those trolling him wanted attention.

“You want to be famous ba?”