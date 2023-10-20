Man Flogs Teacher To Death For Disciplining Son Who Stole Palm Wine

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Nnajiofor Nweke over the death of a teacher in Alihame Mixed Secondary School, Agbor.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who made this known via a post on his official X handle on Thursday, explained that the suspect had stormed the school premises and flogged teachers for punishing his son.

According to the PPRO, the suspect’s son, alongside other students, was punished by the teachers for allegedly stealing two kegs of palm wine from a shop.

The suspect, who was angered by the teachers’ action, stormed the school with a cane and flogged the teachers on duty before one of them slumped and died.

Edafe attributed the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, to poor parenting.

The post reads, “On 18th October 2023, the suspect Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed Secondary School Agbor, on the said date, his son, alongside some other students, went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine.

“The matter was reported to the school authorities, and the students were flogged. The suspect came to the school in protest with a cane and started flogging teachers in the school. One of the teachers slumped and died.

“The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder. See what I am always talking about today.”