Man Punches Neighbour To Death In Ogun Over N4,500 To Repair Damaged PS2

One Wasiu Oyekan has beaten one of his neighbours to death over N4,500 in Ogun State.

According to reports, the neighbour, Ibrahim Lateef, died on Sunday when the suspect allegedly punched him in the neck.

Following the punch, Lateef fell, hitting his head against the ground, around the Kobiti Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

Oyekan of Ile-Elewe Family in Kobiti was reported to have accused the deceased’s son and one other boy of spoiling his PS video game while playing same sometimes in August.

The suspect had demanded a sum of N9,000 to repair the game, out of which the boy’s 50-year-old father gave him N4,500, with a promise to pay the balance later.

The delay in paying the N4,500 balance prompted Oyekan to drag the deceased’s son to the police station on Sunday.

“When his father returned home and discovered that Wasiu had taken his son to the police station, he went straight to him and while he was trying to ask why Wasiu took his son to the police station, he attacked him with a blow in his neck. Lateef fell down immediately, and his head hit the ground. He started bleeding from his nose and ears. He eventually died,” Daily Post quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The eyewitness, who did not want her name in print, said the suspect is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Lateef, also known as Tijuuku, is reportedly survived by his mother, a wife, who is nursing a two-month-old baby girl, his other children and younger siblings.

It was gathered that the victim’s aged mother fainted when she received the news of her son’s death.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, also confirmed the incident.