“MohBad Died Due To Betrayal” – Portable Defends Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has slammed late singer and former signee of Marlian Record, MohBad for betraying his principal, Naira Marley.

Portable alleged that MohBad was killed by the enemies of Marlian record boss, Naira Marley.

In his latest video, Portable said MohBad was nurtured and supported by Marlian Music but turned his back on them.

He alleged that the deceased accused the label of not showing love, which led to his departure and affiliation with Naira Marley’s rivals.

According to Portable, MohBad’s association with these rivals led to his untimely death.

He claimed that those who killed Mohbad intended to implicate Naira Marley.

“Mohbad was killed because he was a betrayer. We help these young artists and make them blow but they repay us with evil. After everything Marlian music did for Mohbad, he later said they didn’t love him. He left the label and went to associate with the enemies of Naira Marley.