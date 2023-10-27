Mohbad: Naira Marley Threatens To Sue K-Solo For Defamation Of Character

Nigerian Singer Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has threatened lawsuits against Nigerian record producer, Solomon Oyeniyi also known as K-Solo.

Recall that the record producer had in September accused Naira Marley of having a hand in the tragic death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Speaking on Channels TV’s programme, Rubbin’ Minds, K-Solo said, “Naira Marley can’t tell me he is not involved. He has a hand in Mohbad’s death”.

However, responding in a statement released on Thursday, Naira Marley media team disclosed that it will be initiating legal action against K-Solo for ‘defamation of character’.

The team also threatened to sue anyone who makes any allegation against the singer henceforth.

“The legal team representing Naira Marley will be initiating legal action against K-Solo for defamation of character. It is essential to emphasize that making unfounded allegations and false statements can have far-reaching consequences.

“Accusations of this nature not only tarnish the image of the accused but also perpetuate baseless claims that have spread like wildfire because elements like K-Solo and others (especially two known actresses) have spearheaded the campaign of calumny against the person of Naira for reasons best known to them.

“In the past, we kept quiet because we wanted to honor the memory of the dead and honor the relationship with him but we realized many people are setting a negative agenda and spreading a negative narrative against Naira Marley. We will no longer fold our hands and watch people with a negative agenda drag Naira Marley.

“From this moment on, anyone who alleges must present concrete proof not only on the Internet but also in a Court of Law. Every falsehood and rumor will be met with severity and full weight of the law.”